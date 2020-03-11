Global  

Uma Thurman to Star in Upcoming Apple TV+ Drama 'Suspicion'

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Apple has picked up a new drama series called "Suspicion" for Apple TV+, which will feature well-known actress Uma Thurman in a starring role.
"Suspicion" is described as a "high-paced thriller" about the kidnapping of the 21-year-old son of a prominent American businesswoman, which is the role Thurman will take on.

Twenty-one-year-old Leo's abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Along with Uma Thurman, the show will star Kunal Nayyar ("The Big Bang Theory"), Noah Emmerich ("The Americans"), Georgina Campbell ("Black Mirror"), Elyes Gabel ("Scorpion"), Elizabeth Henstridge ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), and Angel Coulby ("Dancing on the Edge").

"Suspicion" is based on the award-winning Israeli series "False Flag," which Apple acquired the rights to adapt last year. The original Israeli series aired on Hulu in the United States.

Apple has several original TV shows in the works that are based on international series and books, including "Trying," "Slow Horses," "Masters of the Air," and "Pachinko."
This article, "Uma Thurman to Star in Upcoming Apple TV+ Drama 'Suspicion'" first appeared on MacRumors.com

