Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24

Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24

MacRumours.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Apple has shared a new trailer for its upcoming "Beastie Boys Story" documentary that will debut on April 24 on Apple TV+.
The story of 3 friends who inspired each other and the world. Beastie Boys Story coming April 24 to ‌Apple TV‌+ and in select IMAX theaters on April 2.

Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz tell you an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship in this live documentary experience directed by their longtime friend and collaborator and former hall monitor, Spike Jonze.

"Beastie Boys Story" is described as a live documentary experience that focuses on the history and the legacy of the group and its personal story. It's based on the "Beastie Boys Book," published in October 2018, and will feature Horovitz and Diamond discussing their long running friendship and rise to fame.

The film will be available in IMAX theaters in a limited release on April 3 before launching on ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ on April 24. You can learn more about the "Beastie Boys Story" on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app: http://apple.co/_beastieboysstory.

The release of the documentary comes ahead of the 26th anniversary of the release of "Ill Communication," the band's fourth album. Spike Jonze originally directed the music video for the hit song "Sabotage."
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Blue Story movie [Video]Blue Story movie

Blue Story movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Their bond made them brothers. The streets made them enemies. From breakout director Rapman, watch the NEW Blue Story trailer - Arriving in select U.S...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:44Published

Boise refugee's story inspires episode of new Apple TV show [Video]Boise refugee's story inspires episode of new Apple TV show

Shadi Ismail is a gay Syrian refugee whose real-life story inspired the series finale episode of Little America, a new Apple TV show highlighting immigrants in the U.S.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple TV+ posts a full trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story'

With SXSW 2020 canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple is hyping its upcoming Beastie Boys documentary with a nearly three-minute trailer posted tonight...
engadget

Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Home Before Dark'

Apple today shared a trailer for "Home Before Dark," a new Apple TV+ series that's based on the story of child journalist Hilde Lysiak. The show follows...
MacRumours.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_oftoday_

of today Apple Shares Trailer for &apos;Beastie Boys Story&apos; Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24 Apple has shared a new tra… https://t.co/f1VXGHTQHM 10 minutes ago

EudesRJ

Luiz C. Eudes Corrêa Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24 https://t.co/0zoxjJlKbH 11 minutes ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24. I Hate Everything. 13 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24 https://t.co/i9ZIjNatgn $AAPL https://t.co/B3W4ClH17z 18 minutes ago

viralizeed

Viralizeed Most #viral Tech News - Apple Shares Trailer for ’Beastie Boys Story’ Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24 https://t.co/0s5sUVlblz 31 minutes ago

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน Apple Shares Trailer for 'Beastie Boys Story' Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24 https://t.co/9L3qoHlo8V #MacRumors 38 minutes ago

snco

Sereita N. Cobbs RT @MacRumors: Apple Shares Trailer for ‘Beastie Boys Story’ Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24 https://t.co/urmMsqB6gf by @waxeditorial https… 42 minutes ago

UniverSmartphon

UniverSmartphone Apple Shares Trailer for ‘Beastie Boys Story’ Coming to Apple TV+ on April 24 https://t.co/prSfw8QzEi https://t.co/TsZUOvOxz4 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.