Apple's Stock Plunges $20 as Stock Market Trading Temporarily Halted After Opening Bell

MacRumours.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Apple shares opened at $255.94 today, down just over seven percent, one day after the COVID-19 coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
With the broader stock market plunging at least seven percent, trading was automatically suspended for 15 minutes shortly after the opening bell.


BREAKING: ALL U.S. STOCKS HALTED FOR 15 MINUTES AS S&P 500 PLUNGES 7% https://t.co/jODyUs8On1 pic.twitter.com/88HnaOOMpM

— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 12, 2020More details to follow…
This article, "Apple's Stock Plunges $20 as Stock Market Trading Temporarily Halted After Opening Bell" first appeared on MacRumors.com

