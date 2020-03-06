'Today at Apple' Sessions Suspended at All Apple Stores in U.S. and Canada Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Global  

Apple today announced that it is temporarily pausing its "Today at Apple" programming as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with sessions canceled at all Apple Stores in the United States and Canada until further notice.
"Today at Apple" typically offers free hands-on group sessions focused on photography, video, music, coding, art and design, and more at Apple Stores.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Today at Apple' Sessions Suspended in Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

"Today at Apple" sessions have been suspended at all Apple Stores in Italy through at least March 19, as noted by setteBIT and iMore, presumably as a...
MacRumours.com

Apple expands store closures in Italy amid coronavirus fears

Hours after canceling Today at Apple sessions across Italy on Monday, Apple announced a number of its stores in the country will see reduced operating hours or...
AppleInsider

