'Today at Apple' Sessions Suspended at All Apple Stores in U.S. and Canada Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"Today at Apple" typically offers free hands-on group sessions focused on photography, video, music, coding, art and design, and more at Apple Stores.



For more on Apple's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, read our guide.



