'Today at Apple' Sessions Suspended at All Apple Stores in U.S. and Canada Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Apple today announced that it is temporarily pausing its "Today at Apple" programming as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, with sessions canceled at all Apple Stores in the United States and Canada until further notice.
"Today at Apple" typically offers free hands-on group sessions focused on photography, video, music, coding, art and design, and more at Apple Stores.
For more on Apple's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, read our guide.
