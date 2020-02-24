Global  

Avaya announces Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions in India

CRN Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Read Article In response to the global health emergency due to Covid-19, Avaya announced that it will provide its Avaya Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions, including colleges and universities along with non-profit organisations in India till August, 2020. Avaya Spaces is recognized for its ease of implementation and the significant impact it […]

The post Avaya announces Spaces collaboration software for free to education institutions in India appeared first on CRN - India.
