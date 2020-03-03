Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Best Buy and Amazon today have new discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, returning the 512GB model down to its lowest price of $2,099.99 ($300 off). We've seen this discount a few times over the past few months, but it hasn't been as consistent as sales on the 1TB model.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



For that higher-capacity configuration, you can purchase it for $2,499.00 in today's sales, which include a discount from Adorama. The discounts on the 512GB model are seen at Amazon and Best Buy, but stock is low at Amazon and it may disappear soon today.

*16-inch MacBook Pro*



· 2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,099.99, down from $2,399.00 ($300 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]· 2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever) [Adorama]



Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.

