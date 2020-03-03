Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB

Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB

MacRumours.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Best Buy and Amazon today have new discounts on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, returning the 512GB model down to its lowest price of $2,099.99 ($300 off). We've seen this discount a few times over the past few months, but it hasn't been as consistent as sales on the 1TB model.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For that higher-capacity configuration, you can purchase it for $2,499.00 in today's sales, which include a discount from Adorama. The discounts on the 512GB model are seen at Amazon and Best Buy, but stock is low at Amazon and it may disappear soon today.
*16-inch MacBook Pro*

· 2.6GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,099.99, down from $2,399.00 ($300 off, lowest ever) [Best Buy]· 2.3GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever) [Adorama]

Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.
Related Roundup: Apple Deals

This article, "Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Apple may release 14.1-inch MacBook Pro [Video]Report: Apple may release 14.1-inch MacBook Pro

Report: Apple may Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published

Report: Apple May Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro [Video]Report: Apple May Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro

Report: Apple May Release 14.1-Inch MacBook Pro

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Deals: Get the 256GB 13-Inch MacBook Pro for $1,499 ($300 Off, Lowest Price)

Amazon today is offering a solid solo deal on the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro, which you can buy for *$1,499.00*, down from $1,799.00. This $300 off deal is the...
MacRumours.com

Today only, get a 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB for $1,099 (Orig. $1,699)

Today only, B&H offers the previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB with Touch Bar for *$1,099 shipped*. That’s good for $600 off the original price...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB https://t.co/sRy0ZChDCi https://t.co/3xXYfWYaBm 13 minutes ago

MacRumorsFP

MacRumors Front Page Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB https://t.co/RiiQZbmxzA https://t.co/ZiXiNz4Bdr 13 minutes ago

ultimatepocket1

ultimatepocket Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB https://t.co/VfYJoC5Hpd 14 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB https://t.co/veRnriLQXB https://t.co/PYOlv03JJ0 14 minutes ago

MacRumorsMac

MacRumors Mac Blog Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB https://t.co/NXnTLT1p7w https://t.co/YCRZH9pKJV 16 minutes ago

theetechnofile

The Technofile Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB https://t.co/zyeNtB4wKG https://t.co/hHvJmCo5M9 17 minutes ago

munirniaz_

Munir Niaz  RT @MacRumors: Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB https://t.co/R3eBYY3LuV by @mbrsrd… 18 minutes ago

MacRumors

MacRumors.com Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Lowest Prices Ever, Starting at $2,099.99 for 512GB https://t.co/R3eBYY3LuV b… https://t.co/3RWzgrKMOV 21 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.