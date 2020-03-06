Global  

Bouncy Dungeon Crawler 'Roundguard' is This Week's Addition to Apple Arcade

Friday, 13 March 2020
Apple Arcade today gained a new roleplaying game "Roundguard" for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV:

Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure!

If you love roguelikes & Peggle, then Roundguard is for you.

Roundguard is available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The subscription-based service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
