Bouncy Dungeon Crawler 'Roundguard' is This Week's Addition to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade today gained a new roleplaying game "Roundguard" for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV:



Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure!



If you love roguelikes & Peggle, then Roundguard is for you.



Roundguard is available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The subscription-based service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

