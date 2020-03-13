Global  

Best 16" MacBook Pro deals: 8-core laptop just $2,299; standard model $2,099, $350 off 32GB config

AppleInsider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Weekend sales start early with fresh discounts on 16-inch MacBook Pros. Pick up Apple's standard model for just $2,099 with coupon, or opt for an 8-core config with more storage and upgraded graphics for just $2,299 (a record discount of $500 off). Models with 32GB of RAM are also up to $350 off instantly.
