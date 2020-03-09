Global  

Apple Closes All Retail Stores in Spain Due to Coronavirus

MacRumours.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Apple has closed all 11 of its retail stores located in Spain as the coronavirus continues to spread in the country. Spain earlier today declared a state of emergency.
In a message posted on all of its store websites in Spain, Apple says that health precautions have forced the closure of its retail locations, with no word on when the stores will reopen.

Due to current health precautions, this store will remained closed until further notice. If you need online support, visit getsupport.apple.com. Apologies for the inconvenience.

There are 4,200 people infected with coronavirus in Spain, and 120 people have died. Spain has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe after Italy, where Apple has also closed all of its retail locations.

Apple Stores in the United States remain open, though in some areas with restrictions on store openings, stores have closed. Apple Willow Grove Park in Pennsylvania, for example, is no longer open after the governor ordered mass closings of schools, gyms, entertainment venues, and more in Montgomery County in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the area.

In the coming days, there's a chance that additional stores in the United States could close, but at the current time, Apple employees are doing frequent cleanings and Apple has implemented measures to increase the amount of space between customers to mitigate the spread of the infection.

Spain, Apple retail, COVID-19 Coronavirus

"Apple Closes All Retail Stores in Spain Due to Coronavirus" first appeared on MacRumors.com

