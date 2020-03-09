Global  

iValue adds Actifio to offer Multi-Cloud Data Management Software Platform

CRN Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Read Article iValue InfoSolutions has partnered with Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, to help customers deliver their data just as they deliver their applications and infrastructure – as a service available instantly, anywhere. Actifio’s enterprise-class software platform powered by its patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology frees data from traditional infrastructure to […]

The post iValue adds Actifio to offer Multi-Cloud Data Management Software Platform appeared first on CRN - India.
