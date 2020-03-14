Apple takes big steps to confront coronavirus impact outside China

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Apple announced the two-week closure of all of its retail stores outside China on Friday, March 13. As Apple CEO Tim Cook explained in his statement, the company took this measure after learning lessons from its experience in China.



To read this article in full, please click here In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, Apple is taking several big steps to ensure the health of its customers and employees. For one, Apple is shutting down all of its worldwide retail stores outside of mainland China until at least March 27. For another, Apple is allowing Apple Card holders to skip their March payments without paying interest (although you’ll need to enroll in the program).Apple announced the two-week closure of all of its retail stores outside China on Friday, March 13. As Apple CEO Tim Cook explained in his statement, the company took this measure after learning lessons from its experience in China.To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

