Apple takes big steps to confront coronavirus impact outside China

Macworld Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
In response to the spread of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, Apple is taking several big steps to ensure the health of its customers and employees. For one, Apple is shutting down all of its worldwide retail stores outside of mainland China until at least March 27. For another, Apple is allowing Apple Card holders to skip their March payments without paying interest (although you’ll need to enroll in the program).

Apple announced the two-week closure of all of its retail stores outside China on Friday, March 13. As Apple CEO Tim Cook explained in his statement, the company took this measure after learning lessons from its experience in China.

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks

Apple to closes most stores worldwide for two weeks 01:08

 Apple CEO Tim Cook announced all stores outside of China will be closed for two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak showed little sign of easing. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Apple Card holders can skip March payment due to impact of coronavirus

Following Apple's decision to close all of its retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27th, the company is taking further action in the face of the...
COVID-19 and the Bleak Outlook for the Tech Supply Chain

COVID-19 and the Bleak Outlook for the Tech Supply ChainFoxconn, a key parts supplier for Apple, Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony, said its plants on mainland China will resume normal production by the end of March....
