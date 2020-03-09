Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate

Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate

MacRumours.com Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Six San Francisco Bay Area counties this afternoon issued a shelter-in-place mandate that affects close to seven million people along with businesses in the area, including Apple Stores, reports The San Francisco Chronicle.
In the counties of San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, and Contra Costa, along with the city of Berkeley, residents must stay inside and venture out only for necessities. Santa Clara county includes Apple's headquarters and many additional offices, while there are multiple ‌Apple Stores‌ across the six affected counties.

People must work from home unless they provide essential services like public safety, sanitation, and medical services. Pharmacies, banks, and grocery stores will remain open, as will restaurants, but only for take out. Veterinary services, gas stations, hardware stores, and other shops are permitted to remain open, but other stores will close.

Non-essential gatherings of any size are banned, along with non-essential travel "on foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile, or public transit."

Given the shelter-in-place order, ‌Apple Stores‌ in the Bay Area are not likely to be able to reopen on March 27 as planned, as the order is set to last for three weeks at this time, ending on April 7 at the earliest.

Apple on Friday closed all of its retail stores across the United States for a two week period.

The shelter-in-place order in the Bay Area is the most restrictive in the United States at this time, and have been put in place to halt the spread of the virus. The Bay Area has 251 reported cases of coronavirus at this time, but infectious disease experts believe there could be hundreds and possibly thousands of cases in the area that are undiagnosed due to testing issues.

Related Roundup: Apple Stores
Tag: Apple retail

This article, "Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Fears Stoke Panic Shopping

Coronavirus Fears Stoke Panic Shopping 02:54

 Stores are jammed with frenzied shoppers all over the Bay Area. What really explains the panic buying, given the virus isn't shutting down the stores? Andria Borba asked and got answers. (3-13-20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Couple Visiting Barcelona Trapped In Air BnB During Coronavirus Lockdown [Video]

Bay Area Couple Visiting Barcelona Trapped In Air BnB During Coronavirus Lockdown

Anne Makovec reports on Bay Area couple coping with lockdown in Barcelona as coronavirus restrictions grow (3-16-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:06Published
San Francisco Hospitality Businesses Try To Cope With New Coronavirus Directives [Video]

San Francisco Hospitality Businesses Try To Cope With New Coronavirus Directives

Jackie Ward reports on restaurants and cafes struggling to adjust with state's new coronavirus rules (3-16-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple cancels 'Today at Apple' sessions in US coronavirus hotspots

In an effort to help control the spread of coronavirus, Apple has canceled all of its upcoming "Today at Apple" sessions in the San Francisco Bay Area and...
AppleInsider Also reported by •The VergeMacRumours.com

Google To Launch Coronavirus Website On Monday

Alphabet Inc.'s Google will launch a nationwide website on Monday dedicated to coronavirus health information. Alphabet's Verily is collaborating with the...
RTTNews Also reported by •bizjournalsThe Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate… https://t.co/kRJFc3pPSG 38 seconds ago

ultimatepocket1

ultimatepocket Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate… https://t.co/3cTTVVujkz 7 minutes ago

_Braden_Davis_

》︎Braden《︎ RT @MacRumors: Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate https://… 7 minutes ago

drpatfarrell

Patricia Farrell, Ph.D. Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate… https://t.co/2uejzW9hRK 12 minutes ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate. I Hate Everything. 17 minutes ago

MacRumorsFP

MacRumors Front Page Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate… https://t.co/IcJhVyRCD8 18 minutes ago

theetechnofile

The Technofile Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate… https://t.co/ecAGUYwLbr 18 minutes ago

stephmolliex

🇨🇦 Steph Molliex  Apple Stores in San Francisco Bay Area to Remain Closed for At Least Three Weeks Under New Shelter-in-Place Mandate… https://t.co/pVoWPhmtLj 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.