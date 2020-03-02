Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Read Article DXC Technology has appointed Nachiket Sukhtankar as managing director of the company’s business operations in India, effective immediately. He reports to Vinod Bagal, executive vice president, Global Transformation. Sukhtankar brings over 25 years of experience in business strategy, management and leadership at both the regional and global levels. He has worked in the […]



The post DXC Technology appoints Nachiket Sukhtankar as MD of India Business Operations appeared first on CRN - India.


