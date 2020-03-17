Global  

Bad news roundup: Evaluating Apple’s current rough patch

Macworld Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Apple’s stock is down on bad news for the economy due to the coronavirus. Suppliers are slowly getting back to work in China as Apple has been forced to close stores in other countries. This, of course, leads us to one question: is this the end times for Apple?

Perhaps. Clearly the only winners here are…

[squints at printout]

…”open” and Linux on the desktop.

Sorry, that’s just a page The Macalope tore out of The Technology Pundit’s Handbook a few years ago. He’s not sure if it’s still accurate. However, we could see a return of the Zune as mid-2000s nostalgia sweeps through Millennials.

