Bad news roundup: Evaluating Apple’s current rough patch

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )





Perhaps. Clearly the only winners here are…



[squints at printout]



…”open” and Linux on the desktop.



Sorry, that's just a page The Macalope tore out of The Technology Pundit's Handbook a few years ago. He's not sure if it's still accurate. However, we could see a return of the Zune as mid-2000s nostalgia sweeps through Millennials.



