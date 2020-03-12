Four New iPad Pro Models Spotted in Chinese User Manual on Apple's Website
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Four new iPad Pro models were temporarily listed in a Chinese user manual on Apple's website, including two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, as spotted by the blog iPhone in Canada. The new model numbers include A2228, A2229, A2231, and A2233. Apple removed all four models from the user manual earlier today.
Apple already filed model A2228 in the Eurasian Economic Commission database in July 2019, in addition to model A2229 yesterday.
Four new iPad Pro models in Chinese user manual on Apple's website, since removed
All of this is increasing evidence that an iPad Pro refresh could be on the horizon. A few months ago, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasted that Apple will launch new iPad Pro models with a triple-lens rear camera system and 3D sensing for augmented reality in the first half of 2020, although it is unclear if the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that plan.
