Deals: Anker's New Sale Has $8 Wireless Chargers, $23 Portable Batteries, and $28 Bluetooth Speakers

Tuesday, 17 March 2020

Anker's newest round of discounts have hit Amazon this week, offering shoppers a chance to save on Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, wireless chargers, portable batteries, and Lightning cables. As usual, Anker's discounts will only last for a few days, so be sure to visit Amazon to make your purchase soon if you're interested.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



You'll find Bluetooth speakers on sale starting at $27.88, as well as a solid deal across the company's PowerCore Slim line of 10,000 mAh portable batteries (in every color). You can get your favorite colorway for $22.99, down from $39.99 this week. Most of these sales are automatically discounted, but some do require a coupon code, which you can find below.

*Bluetooth Speakers*



· Soundcore 2 - $27.88, down from $39.99· Soundcore Flare - $37.41, down from $59.99· Soundcore Flare S+ - $79.99, down from $129.99



*Wall Chargers*



· 5-Port USB-C Wall Charger - $30.99 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99· PowerPort Atom 2 - $35.23, down from $56.99



*Wireless Charger*



· PowerWave Pad - $7.99 with code AKA253SD, down from $11.95



*Portable Charger*



· PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh (all colors) - $22.99 with code ANKERCMF7, down from $39.99



*Cable*



· PowerLine III USB-A to Lightning - $12.99, down from $15.99



