Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Here's how long COVID-19 can live on your Mac, iPhone, keyboard, or Amazon box

Here's how long COVID-19 can live on your Mac, iPhone, keyboard, or Amazon box

AppleInsider Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
We can't tell you precisely how many minutes the COVID-19 virus can survive on your iPhone, Mac, keyboard or shipment from Amazon -- but there are estimates that give good guidance on what you should do if you think your device has been exposed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Twelve South’s HiRise 2 Deluxe stand hits Amazon low at $20 (50% off), more

Twelve South via Amazon is currently offering its HiRise 2 Deluxe Charging Stand in all three colors for *$19.99 shipped*. Having dropped from $40, today’s...
9to5Toys

How to get your iPhone, iPad, and Mac repaired if your Apple Store is closed

As part of Apple's response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the company has closed all Apple Stores outside of Greater China until March 27. That's the right...
Macworld

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Don_Morgan

Don Morgan Well I had heard numerous different answers to the question: How long does the #COVID-19 virus live in the air or o… https://t.co/xMShwJTDiZ 5 minutes ago

Luv70927400

Luvself-2019 RT @PulseNigeria247: Coronavirus: Here's how long COVID-19 lives on plastic, tabletops and other surfaces https://t.co/8U7M1e9oQz https://t… 30 minutes ago

Str8Don

Str8Don ® RT @heywildrich: Here is my long-form take on Covid-19 It's normie-friendly, please share with anybody you know that could be brought arou… 1 hour ago

PulseNigeria247

Pulse Nigeria Coronavirus: Here's how long COVID-19 lives on plastic, tabletops and other surfaces https://t.co/8U7M1e9oQz https://t.co/UxwNltgI4l 1 hour ago

s_luttrell

🦮 Rev. Stéphane Loutre RT @RangerStation: Here's how long COVID-19 can live on your Mac, iPhone, keyboard, or Amazon box https://t.co/sVFXuchcyJ 1 hour ago

morrowgl

jerry morrow Here's how long the COVID-19 virus can live on your Mac, iPhone, keyboard, or Amazon box https://t.co/HCmMMCPbzn 2 hours ago

TechINeed

Tech_I_Need Here's how long the COVID-19 virus can live on your Mac, iPhone, keyboard, or Amazon box https://t.co/WPCiIIkt6e 7 hours ago

gntlmnking

Benny Blanco Here's how long the COVID-19 virus can live on your Mac, iPhone, keyboard, or Amazon box https://t.co/y0E80IhEwC 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.