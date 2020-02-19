New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Apple today updated its MacBook Air lineup with faster processors and graphics, a scissor switch Magic Keyboard, a lower starting price of $999, and more.
The new MacBook Air features Intel's latest 10th-generation Core processors, including up to a 1.2GHz quad-core Core i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8GHz, resulting in up to two times faster performance compared to the previous generation. And with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, the new MacBook Air delivers up to 80 percent faster graphics performance.
First introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the new MacBook Air features a Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm of key travel, plus a new inverted-"T" arrangement for the arrow keys. Most importantly, this keyboard should prove to be far more reliable than the problematic butterfly keyboard on the previous MacBook Air.
The new MacBook Air has a starting price of $999 with 256GB of storage in the United States, compared to $1,099 with 128GB of storage for the 2019 base model. Education pricing starting at $999 is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.
The new MacBook Air can be ordered on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app starting today in most countries.
More details to follow…
Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Buy Now)
This article, "New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price" first appeared on MacRumors.com
Porsche presented the new-generation 911 Turbo S for unprecedented power, driving dynamics and comfort. The new range-topping 911 is being launched as a Coupé and Cabriolet, both powered by a new 3.8-litre boxer engine with two VTG turbochargers, which delivers 478 kW (650 PS), 51 kW (70 PS) more...
A possible MacBook Air refresh with a scissor-switch keyboard could arrive as soon as next week, according to a source claiming to be familiar with Apple's... AppleInsider Also reported by •SeekingAlpha
Tweets about this
[unwired_life] New iPad Pro and MacBook Air just announced by @apple. Just a little bit frustrated that I have both of the previou… https://t.co/HcTkUqDtaV 43 seconds ago
Tuan Le RT @MacRumors: New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price https://t.co/c0BXn… 3 minutes ago
Tuan Le RT @JoannaStern: New Apple iPad Pro and MacBook Airs just announced! It's all about the keyboards:
- New MacBook Air starts at $999 and h… 5 minutes ago
Scott Francis RT @neilcybart: Apple is going forward with new product launches.
Apple just announced updates to the MacBook Air and Mac mini.
- MacBo… 12 minutes ago
iTouchAppReviewers 🍥 New MacBook Air Announced With Magic Keyboard, Up to 2x Faster Performance, and Lower $999 Starting Price https://t.co/ABkGK9z33f 15 minutes ago
Raju PP All-New MacBook Air with Improved Internals and Magic Keyboard Announced https://t.co/8NK3khiOj2 via @techpp17 minutes ago
Tushar Kanwar New MacBook Air available in stores next week, with the improved Magic keyboard, faster 10th-gen performance, and m… https://t.co/BNYvyRyTe5 22 minutes ago
NIKATECH Apple announces new iPad Pro, MacBook Air
Apple has announced both its new iPad Pro with 3D camera and a new Magic… https://t.co/3TYjNjBZka 23 minutes ago