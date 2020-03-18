Global  

Apple Shares Two Ads Showcasing New iPad Pro Capabilities

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Apple has shared two ads on its YouTube channel highlighting the power of its just-updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, including a new Magic Keyboard.

The first video, titled "Your next computer is not a computer," showcases the new features in the updated ‌iPad Pro‌, including the new A12Z Bionic chip, LiDAR Scanner for AR, triple-lens cameras, and the new Magic Keyboard with integrated trackpad.

The second ad, titled "How to correctly use a computer," features an ironic retro voiceover offering a "beginner's guide to proper computing," which basically goes against everything shown visually in the video as far as using an ‌iPad Pro‌ goes.

When the voiceover says "Start by taking a seat at your desk, sit up straight, and focus on only one task at a time" a girl is shown lounging around in a park while multi-tasking on an ‌iPad Pro‌, using a new Magic Keyboard, and wearing AirPods Pro.
The ad continues in a similar vein, showcasing the ruggedness of an ‌iPad Pro‌ when dropped into a bag, ("Treat your computer with respect"), the game-playing and AR capabilities ("It is not a toy"), and multi-touch gestures ("Do not touch the screen").

The ad finishes by highlighting the new Magic Keyboard's trackpad ("Your computer comes with a standard arrow cursor") and the LTE-equipped ‌iPad Pro‌ model ("Must stay within reach of a Wi-Fi signal).

The new ‌iPad Pro‌ is available to order starting today on apple.com and in the Apple Store app. ‌iPad Pro‌ will be available in stores starting next week. The 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $799 for 128GB Wi-Fi, while the 12.9-inch model starts at $999 for 128GB Wi-Fi. More storage capacities include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, and cellular options are available.

The Magic Keyboard for ‌iPad Pro‌ will be available to purchase in May in two versions: $299 for the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and $349 for the 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. There are also new Smart Keyboard Folio accessories out today, priced at $179 for 11-inch and $199 for 12.9-inch.
This article, "Apple Shares Two Ads Showcasing New iPad Pro Capabilities" first appeared on MacRumors.com

