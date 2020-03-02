Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple's New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models

Apple's New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The new Magic Keyboard is backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro models, the ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (1st generation), Apple has confirmed.
Announced today along with new ‌iPad Pro‌ models, the Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to ‌iPad Pro‌ and includes a floating design that works on either a lap or a desk, and an integrated trackpad for controlling an onscreen pointer, which Apple says will allow users to enhance their workflows in multiple ways.

The Magic Keyboard features cantilevered hinges for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees, including a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel. It also has USB-C pass-through charging.

The Magic Keyboard won't launch until sometime in May, but next week Apple is releasing ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4, which introduces trackpad support for all iPads, so 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ owners will need to update their devices to ensure compatibility with the Magic Keyboard when it does arrive.

The Magic Keyboard will cost $299 for the 11-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ and $349 for the 12.9-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌, and will include layouts for over 30 languages.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now)

This article, "Apple's New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple Will Pay up to 500 Million Dollars in a Class Action Lawsuit [Video]

Apple Will Pay up to 500 Million Dollars in a Class Action Lawsuit

Apple will pay between 310 million dollars to 500 million dollars in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Apple slowed down their older phone models when new models were released. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones [Video]

Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones

Apple will pay up to half a billion dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit, reports Business Insider. The lawsuit accuses Apple of slowing down older iPhone models to compel users to buy new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

iOS 13.4 will be released on March 24, new Magic Keyboard with trackpad compatible with 2018 iPad Pro

Apple will release iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 on March 24, for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch users. In addition to features like redesigned Mail toolbar and iCloud...
9to5Mac

Four New iPad Pro Models Spotted in Chinese User Manual on Apple's Website

Four new iPad Pro models were temporarily listed in a Chinese user manual on Apple's website, including two 11-inch and two 12.9-inch models, as spotted by the...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •engadgetAppleInsider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Techmeme

Techmeme Apple adds full trackpad support to iPadOS 13.4, available to all iPad models running it on March 24, and unveils a… https://t.co/LR3CPbiNj5 3 seconds ago

sfqomhz

Shafiqah Othman I’ve been feeling extremely happy with my new iPad + Apple Pencil + Smart Keyboard. It has made work and drawing on… https://t.co/lBlv9BQe31 30 seconds ago

TechTravelRz

TechTravelRz The new #apple #ipadpro2020 has some really neat pro features. Powerful A12Z Bionic chip, new set of cameras with a… https://t.co/7OlZjqM6ex 32 seconds ago

DisTechPro

DisTech Pro RT @9to5mac: Apple unveils new iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard case, available to order today https://t.co/l1pGXlWYBe by @ChanceHMiller https:… 38 seconds ago

paritoshtechni1

paritoshtechnical.techno Apple unveils new iPad Pro with breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and brand new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad! -Pro Perform… https://t.co/oRvOmyQebc 57 seconds ago

kimmraderie

Kimberly RT @viticci: New iPad Pro is official! All-new Magic Keyboard accessory with floating design AND trackpad. It's also backlit. Extensive tra… 1 minute ago

_Braden_Davis_

》︎Braden《︎ RT @ishanagarwal24: Apple unveils new iPad Pro with breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and brand new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad! -Pro Performance… 2 minutes ago

AHMEDHA65335940

AHMED HATATA RT @MacRumors: Apple’s New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models https://t.co/Z6P3QjPZwE by @waxedit… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.