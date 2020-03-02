Apple's New Magic Keyboard With Integrated Trackpad Compatible With 2018 iPad Pro Models

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The new Magic Keyboard is backwards compatible with both of Apple's 2018 iPad Pro models, the ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and the ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch (1st generation), Apple has confirmed.

Announced today along with new ‌iPad Pro‌ models, the Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to ‌iPad Pro‌ and includes a floating design that works on either a lap or a desk, and an integrated trackpad for controlling an onscreen pointer, which Apple says will allow users to enhance their workflows in multiple ways.



The Magic Keyboard features cantilevered hinges for smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees, including a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel. It also has USB-C pass-through charging.



The Magic Keyboard won't launch until sometime in May, but next week Apple is releasing ‌iPadOS‌ 13.4, which introduces trackpad support for all iPads, so 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ owners will need to update their devices to ensure compatibility with the Magic Keyboard when it does arrive.



The Magic Keyboard will cost $299 for the 11-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌ and $349 for the 12.9-inch ‌‌iPad Pro‌‌, and will include layouts for over 30 languages.



