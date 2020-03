VPN, Ad Blocker Provider Caught With Hand in the Data Jar Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A number of VPN and ad-blocking apps owned by Sensor Tower, a popular analytics platform, have been collecting data from millions of people using the programs on their Android and iOS devices, according to a report. The software involved includes Free and Unlimited VPN, Luna VPN, Mobile Data, Adblock Focus for Android devices, and Adblock Focus and Luna VPN for iOS hardware.

