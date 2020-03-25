Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > 2019 spending on data centre hardware and software tops $150 bn, driven by public cloud

2019 spending on data centre hardware and software tops $150 bn, driven by public cloud

CRN Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Read Article New data from Synergy Research Group shows that worldwide spend on data centre hardware and software reached $152 billion in 2019, up two per cent from 2018. Within that, spending on public cloud data centre hardware and software grew by seven per cent, while spending on traditional data centre and private cloud fell […]

The post 2019 spending on data centre hardware and software tops $150 bn, driven by public cloud appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.