WHO partners Microsoft, Facebook for global coronavirus hackathon

CRN Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Read Article The World Health Organisation (WHO) has partnered with tech giants like Facebook and Microsoft for a global hackathon, asking developers to build software solutions that drive social impact, with the aim of tackling some of the challenges related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The #BuildforCOVID19 hackathon would begin accepting project submissions on […]

The post WHO partners Microsoft, Facebook for global coronavirus hackathon appeared first on CRN - India.
