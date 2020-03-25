Global  

Apple TV+ originals: Apple releases trailer for thriller Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery

Macworld Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Apple is planting its own flag in the streaming wars with Apple TV+, its in-house streaming service that features only original programming—no reruns of hit TV shows or last year’s blockbuster movies.

The company is said to be spending several billion dollars a year on original programming. That’s a lot of TV! Apple is attracting some of the best talent in TV and film production, including huge stars and directors, and locking down the television and movie rights to best-selling books.

Though the service is relatively new and has few shows available, there’s a lot in the works. This is a list of all its content for it that we know of so far, along with details about prominent stars, directors, producers, and release dates.

Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ - Official Trailer

Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ - Official Trailer 02:28

 Check out the official trailer for the Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel and J. K. Simmons! Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Apple TV+ Defending Jacob is a crime drama...

