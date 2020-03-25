Global  

T-Mobile Now Lets Customers Use Apple Pay to Pay Bills Online and in App

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
T-Mobile has added Apple Pay support to its website and the T-Mobile app, allowing customers to pay their monthly cellular bills using Apple's payments service.Image via Reddit

MacRumors readers and users on Reddit started noticing the change today, which provides ‌Apple Pay‌ as an alternative method to saving a credit card or bank account information.

‌Apple Pay‌ can be set up for auto payments, and when used with Apple Card, the ‌Apple Card‌ provides three percent cash back.

‌Apple Pay‌ is not available when making purchases of devices or accessories from the T-Mobile website, and it appears to be limited to bill payments.

This article, "T-Mobile Now Lets Customers Use Apple Pay to Pay Bills Online and in App" first appeared on MacRumors.com

0
