Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > TO THE NEW gets Trusted Partner Network certification

TO THE NEW gets Trusted Partner Network certification

CRN Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Read Article TO THE NEW, a digital technology company, with a deep focus on Media and Entertainment has successfully completed the Trusted Partner Network (TPN) assessment process after going through a meticulous audit procedure. The company went through a series of security audits in which all aspects of the company’s operations were evaluated in detail […]

The post TO THE NEW gets Trusted Partner Network certification appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions TO THE NEW gets Trusted Partner Network certification - Express Computer https://t.co/c3gGzbIYGJ 29 minutes ago

BigDataConda

Big Data PhD RT @ExpComputer: TO THE NEW gets Trusted #Partner Network certification https://t.co/DCLQ9pt9RA | #technology #technews #artificialintellig… 2 hours ago

ExpComputer

Express Computer TO THE NEW gets Trusted #Partner Network certification https://t.co/DCLQ9pt9RA | #technology #technews #artificialintelligence #AI #ML #RPA 2 hours ago

NCSbyHTCS

NCSbyNCSV #computerhacking | #computer | #Hacking | TO THE NEW gets Trusted Partner Network certification… https://t.co/mNqtybVKZg 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.