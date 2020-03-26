NVIDIA expands free access to GPU virtualisation software
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () Read Article In the aftermath of COVID19, with many companies needing to quickly support employees now working remotely, NVIDIA is expanding free, 90-day virtual GPU software evaluation from 128 to 500 licenses. With vGPU software licenses, companies can use their on-premises NVIDIA GPUs to provide accelerated virtual infrastructure so people can work and collaborate from anywhere. Companies […]
The post NVIDIA expands free access to GPU virtualisation software appeared first on CRN - India.