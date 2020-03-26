NVIDIA expands free access to GPU virtualisation software

Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Read Article In the aftermath of COVID19, with many companies needing to quickly support employees now working remotely, NVIDIA is expanding free, 90-day virtual GPU software evaluation from 128 to 500 licenses. With vGPU software licenses, companies can use their on-premises NVIDIA GPUs to provide accelerated virtual infrastructure so people can work and collaborate from anywhere. Companies […]



