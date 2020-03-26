Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > NVIDIA expands free access to GPU virtualisation software

NVIDIA expands free access to GPU virtualisation software

CRN Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Read Article In the aftermath of COVID19, with many companies needing to quickly support employees now working remotely, NVIDIA is expanding free, 90-day virtual GPU software evaluation from 128 to 500 licenses. With vGPU software licenses, companies can use their on-premises NVIDIA GPUs to provide accelerated virtual infrastructure so people can work and collaborate from anywhere. Companies […]

The post NVIDIA expands free access to GPU virtualisation software appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

grant_consultin

Grant Consulting Grp NVIDIA Expands Free Access to GPU Virtualization Software to Support Remote Workers https://t.co/QmHrU0rHZ8 30 minutes ago

grant_consultin

Grant Consulting Grp NVIDIA Expands Free Access to GPU Virtualization Software to Support Remote Workers vGPU software licenses availab… https://t.co/7Ob8YkJ140 30 minutes ago

XperienceIS

Xperience Internet Solutions COVID 19 impact: NVIDIA Expands Free Access to GPU Virtualization Soft... https://t.co/x45P0ljTtI 56 minutes ago

ExpComputer

Express Computer #COVID19 impact: #NVIDIA Expands Free Access to GPU Virtualization Software to Support Remote Workers… https://t.co/EekCYgdA8G 11 hours ago

BloodPawWolf

Bobby Albert RT @renderosity: NVIDIA Expands Free Access to GPU Virtualization Software to Support Remote Workers https://t.co/ltgQHxLgIb https://t.co/G… 11 hours ago

renderosity

Renderosity NVIDIA Expands Free Access to GPU Virtualization Software to Support Remote Workers https://t.co/ltgQHxLgIb… https://t.co/ect6qnjAZz 11 hours ago

BigDataConda

Big Data PhD RT @AiThority: NVIDIA Expands Free Access to GPU Virtualization Software to Support Remote Workers https://t.co/PNrdjfjUFd #blockchain #art… 11 hours ago

AiThority

AiThority NVIDIA Expands Free Access to GPU Virtualization Software to Support Remote Workers https://t.co/PNrdjfjUFd… https://t.co/ozMwWDazIG 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.