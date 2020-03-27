Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Read Article CRN India spoke to various sections of India’s IT channel, managed service providers, IT associations. Across the spectrum, the one common thread of conversation is maintenance of business continuity digitally As the world is in the midst of an unprecedented situation, leading to complete lockdowns across the world, the rules of business operations […]



The post How Indian IT channel is managing COVID-19 crisis appeared first on CRN - India. 👓 View full article

