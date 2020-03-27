Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > How Indian IT channel is managing COVID-19 crisis

How Indian IT channel is managing COVID-19 crisis

CRN Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Read Article CRN India spoke to various sections of India’s IT channel, managed service providers, IT associations. Across the spectrum, the one common thread of conversation is maintenance of business continuity digitally As the world is in the midst of an unprecedented situation, leading to complete lockdowns across the world, the rules of business operations […]

The post How Indian IT channel is managing COVID-19 crisis appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks govt

Coronavirus | After Germans, Israelis evacuated from India; envoy thanks govt 02:57

 Over 300 Israeli nationals were flown back to Tel Aviv from Delhi amid the Covid-19 crisis. The Israelis were flown back on a special Air India plane. Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, thanked the Indian government and the people for assistance during the crisis. Malka said that another batch...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NivedanPrakash

Nivedan Prakash RT @crndotin: How Indian #IT #channel is managing #COVID19 crisis https://t.co/TWpNld7XjF | #channelnews #technews #artificialintelligence… 49 minutes ago

crndotin

CRN India How Indian #IT #channel is managing #COVID19 crisis https://t.co/TWpNld7XjF | #channelnews #technews… https://t.co/4euauQLhaG 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.