Amazon knocks $50 off new 2020 MacBook Air, iPad Pro; plus 256GB Mac mini on sale for $779

AppleInsider Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Apple's new 2020 MacBook Air and iPad Pro may have just been released, but several models are already on sale at Amazon with units in stock and ready to ship. Meanwhile, the 256GB Mac mini is also discounted even further on top of Apple's recent price drop.
