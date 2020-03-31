Adivid Technologies releases Vehicle e-Pass System for essential services during Covid 19 lockdown Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Read Article The Vehicle e-Pass System is a platform developed by Adivid Technologies to ensure essential and authorised services to move and work smoothly during the lockdown period and provide a simple mechanism for getting permission digitally and rapidly from police or other authorities. All essential services organizations like medical, food supply chain, etc can […]



