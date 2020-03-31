Logitech-Owned Streamlabs Expands Streaming Software to Mac

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Logitech-owned company Streamlabs, a provider of live streaming tools, has today expanded its software to the Mac.



Streamlabs OBS is available on macOS in an open beta capacity, allowing live streamers on Mac to access customization tools for creating professional broadcasts, engaging with audiences, and monetizing content on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, Facebook, and other streaming platforms.

According to Streamlabs, its goal was to build powerful streaming software for Mac that blends a user-friendly interface with an innovative feature set.



Streamers will have access to tools like the Auto Optimizer, which analyzes internet speed and computer hardware for the best setting recommendations for each person's setup. There's also an import settings option for letting live streamers transfer settings from other broadcasting software.

Monetization options include customizable donation alerts, widgets to improve viewer participation, more than 250 free overlay themes, integrated chat, and a merchandise store. There are also a number of other features such as video encoding optimization for reducing CPU usage, selective recording, and moderation tools.



More information on Streamlabs for Mac can be found on the Streamlabs website.



