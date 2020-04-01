Global  

5g 'iPhone 12' on track for fall launch, says Foxconn

AppleInsider Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Foxconn has told investors that the upcoming "iPhone 12" will be ready for its rumored fall release date in a private call it held with Goldman Sachs.
