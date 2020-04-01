Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth'

Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth'

MacRumours.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Apple today shared the trailer for "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," an upcoming Earth Day-themed short film that's set to premiere on Friday, April 17, a few days ahead of Earth Day.

The animated short is based on best-selling children's book of the same name by Oliver Jeffers, and it will be narrated by Meryl Streep.

On the eve of Earth Day, a precocious seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents--and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Based on the best-selling children's book by Oliver Jeffers. The all-star voice cast includes Chris O'Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay, and Meryl Streep.

"Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth," which is aimed at children, joins several existing Apple TV+ shows for kids, including "Ghostwriter," "Helpsters," and "Snoopy in Space."
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth'" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth Trailer

Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth Trailer 01:39

 Here We Are Notes for Living on Planet Earth — Official Trailer - Apple TV+ Take a tour of the planet we call home. Adapted from the best-selling children’s book by Oliver Jeffers and narrated by Meryl Streep, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth premieres April 17 on Apple TV+ Plot...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WebWizSolutions

The WebWizard Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth' https://t.co/GAtGLYYKTd https://t.co/VKnKj3P6G0 2 days ago

WWCSFFfilmfests

WWCSFF_FilmFestivals Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth' @WWCSFFfilmfests #shortfilms… https://t.co/gJtP3YeLcb 2 days ago

SeesMatthew

Matthew Sees RT @AppleNews2407: Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth' https://t.co/j8hWOyyxHq https://t.co… 6 days ago

hamacasoft

HamacaSoft  Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth' https://t.co/I5EiGDVdLo https://t.co/5nRcy0kZ7O 6 days ago

_eNKei777

Nikitas K. RT @MacRumors: Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film ‘Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth’ https://t.co/aJnI8Q6azE by @julipuli htt… 6 days ago

AppleNews2407

Apple Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth' https://t.co/j8hWOyyxHq https://t.co/gNYM01aJKI 1 week ago

pixel

Eric “Socially Distanced” Vitiello Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth' https://t.co/Y0hnzZgcFx https://t.co/d6Mx8m505z 1 week ago

davidwickman

David Wickman Apple Shares Trailer for Short Film 'Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth' https://t.co/oGGQCz7yKd https://t.co/YcUKBZhR2y 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.