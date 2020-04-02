Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Best online tax-filing software 2020: TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer compared

Best online tax-filing software 2020: TurboTax, H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer compared

Macworld Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Online tax-filing programs can help you file your taxes with the IRS, easily and conveniently, and in some cases, for free.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

omarfrancofl

Omar Franco File your taxes online at home with IRS-sponsored #FreeFile. To learn more about online #FreeTaxPrep software & to… https://t.co/PMYCZezlYe 12 hours ago

analogadvisor

Wes Brown The filing date may be July 15 this year but there's no sense in waiting to file if you're expecting a refund. Here… https://t.co/l7Tks4wofU 15 hours ago

evereeze

evening breeze RT @businessinsider: If you have a straightforward financial situation, there are simple and free tax filing options available online https… 4 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider If you have a straightforward financial situation, there are simple and free tax filing options available online https://t.co/TlLg4UvZB4 4 days ago

KaraAiello

kara aiello RT @NBCNightlyNews: The federal tax filing deadline is now in July. Financial planners and experts share tips on getting started and using… 5 days ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt The federal tax filing deadline is now in July. Financial planners and experts share tips on getting started and us… https://t.co/IQsG6HvnNR 5 days ago

NBCNightlyNews

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt The federal tax filing deadline is now in July. Financial planners and experts share tips on getting started and us… https://t.co/FQAXpu2Mdc 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.