LG Says AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Coming to Select 2018 TV Models Later This Year Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

In a support document, LG has indicated that it plans to add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some of its 2018 smart TVs by October 2020, including LCD models with "SK" or "UK" in the name and OLED models with "B8" through "Z8" in the name.

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will be rolled out with a software update in most countries, with exceptions being China, Iran, Sudan, Syria, and Venezuela.



AirPlay 2 will enable users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible LG smart TV, with no Apple TV necessary. And with HomeKit support, users can easily control the TV's power, volume, source, and more using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



LG initially said that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit would be limited to its 2019 and newer TV models since it could not "guarantee" a "seamless user experience" on older models, resulting in over 20,000 people petitioning the company to reconsider.



LG previously said that select 2018 TVs will also gain access to the Apple TV app later this year.



(Thanks, Devon!)



Tags: HomeKit, LG, AirPlay 2



This article, "LG Says AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Coming to Select 2018 TV Models Later This Year" first appeared on MacRumors.com



