iPhone 8 Screen Protector Updated With 'iPhone SE' Compatibility on Apple's Online Store

MacRumours.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Another clue has surfaced to suggest that Apple's rumored lower-cost iPhone SE successor will likely be released soon.
Earlier today, a product listing for a Belkin screen protector on Apple's online store was updated to reflect compatibility with not only the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, but also the iPhone SE. Given the original iPhone SE was a 4-inch device, and the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 are 4.7-inch devices, this is likely a reference to the rumored 2020 model of the iPhone SE.

The product listing does not reveal any further details about the device, which has often been dubbed the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, beyond supporting rumors that it will have a 4.7-inch display. The device is also expected to have an A13 chip, 3GB of RAM, and 64GB to 256GB of storage, with pricing estimated to start around $399 in the United States.

MacRumors reader Gijs Van Laer alerted us to this product listing earlier today and it has since been shared by Aaron Zollo and others on Twitter.

This article, "iPhone 8 Screen Protector Updated With 'iPhone SE' Compatibility on Apple's Online Store" first appeared on MacRumors.com

