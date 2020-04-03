Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > AnyDesk software offers comprehensive remote desktop control

AnyDesk software offers comprehensive remote desktop control

CRN Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Read Article Software company AnyDesk has announced to offer its users comprehensive support for working from home; including a continuously updated website with useful information for the optimal home office set-up. “We are receiving a large number of inquiries from customers and companies around the world looking for reliable, user-friendly, and secure software solutions for […]

The post AnyDesk software offers comprehensive remote desktop control appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

daily_nyk

NYK DAILY AnyDesk software offers comprehensive remote desktop control https://t.co/XkQBBFCbfs https://t.co/ZEhppGLCXR 10 hours ago

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News AnyDesk software offers comprehensive remote desktop control - https://t.co/LA928gX4v3 https://t.co/qY5s7C4V2l 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.