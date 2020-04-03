Roleplaying Game 'Legend of the Skyfish 2' Launches on Apple Arcade Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )





A hundred years have passed since the hero known as Little Red Hook ended the reign of terror of Skyfish, the Lord of the Deep Seas… and now the peace that civilization struggled so much to build is in danger again.



As the last Red Hook guardians, you and your master must use the atypical tool of your clan – the Combat Fishing Pole – as both a weapon and a grappling hook to face the rising threat.



Unveil an exciting story as you journey in a world full of intriguing characters and devious traps. Explore gorgeous landscapes and mysterious dungeons while defeating mutant abyssal creatures.



"Legend of the Skyfish 2" is available on the App Store with an Apple Arcade subscription. The service provides iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac users with access to over 100 games with no in-app purchases or ads for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.





Legend of Skyfish 2 is here—the Red Hook adventures continue with new obstacles and abyssal creatures



