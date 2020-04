Instagram Combats COVID-19 Misinformation, Social Isolation Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Instagram has announced a slew of new capabilities to combat misinformation about the coronavirus, along with a co-watching feature that helps users feel less isolated while sheltering at home. Efforts to clamp down on misinformation include removing COVID-19 accounts from recommendations unless they are posted by a credible health organization, and removing false claims that could cause harm.

