Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required

EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required

MacRumours.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
EPIX is currently offering free access to its catalog of movies and TV shows through the Apple TV Channels feature in the TV app, and many additional services are also offering extended free trials.
Upon navigating to the ‌Apple TV‌ app, users will notice that EPIX is listed under the "My Channels" section. Rather than offering an extended trial where users must first sign up, EPIX is currently providing completely free access with no subscription needed until May 2nd.

In addition to the free content from EPIX, many other ‌Apple TV‌ Channel options have extended free trials available for new subscribers, such as ShowTime, A&E, Smithsonian, and more. Showtime, for example, is currently offering an extended one-month free trial before its $10.99/month subscription fee.

‌‌Apple TV‌ Channels are available through the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app on iPhone, iPad, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, Macs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and select smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio.

Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 13
Tag: Apple TV channel
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)

This article, "EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Acquires Dark Sky Weather App

Apple Acquires Dark Sky Weather App 00:24

 Apple has acquired the popular Android weather app Dark Sky. Starting July 1, the app will no longer be available for Android users to download. However, those who have an active subscription will be able to receive a refund.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImSo_Brooklyn

Brooklyn Veteran RT @iPhone_News: EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required https://t.co/NpOCZecSrx 2 minutes ago

iPhone_News

All Apple, Always | News, Reviews, Guides EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required https://t.co/NpOCZecSrx 5 minutes ago

AldoMedia

AldoMedia, LLC. ￼📎 EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required: EPIX is currently offering… https://t.co/odsH8AcnAo 7 minutes ago

ultimatepocket1

ultimatepocket EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required https://t.co/Q0GddJ4cHC https://t.co/bfVcVZFZ0c 9 minutes ago

iTouchAppReview

iTouchAppReviewers 🍥 EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required https://t.co/j9sVdrTKHJ 10 minutes ago

UniverSmartphon

UniverSmartphone EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required https://t.co/3PUs8qsbRW https://t.co/hSjIC3mc2Z 16 minutes ago

MacHashNews

MacHash EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required https://t.co/mKanaERskR $AAPL 18 minutes ago

EvanLe24

EvanLe24 RT @MacRumors: EPIX Available for Free Through Apple TV Channels Until May 2, No Subscription Required https://t.co/8nKhGSNMZx by @fmcshan3… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.