Synology VPN Plus licenses free until September 2020

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Read Article In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have adopted work from home policies. Synology’s wireless routers feature powerful VPN server capabilities that enable businesses to quickly facilitate a remote workforce. Starting from April 6, Synology VPN Plus licenses will become free to purchase until September 30, 20201. “We have seen many […]



