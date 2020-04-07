Global  

Koch Industries completes acquisition of Infor

CRN Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Read Article Koch Industries, Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining portion of Infor from Golden Gate Capital. Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, has been a key component of Koch’s technological transformation. Koch companies have made more than $26 billion in technology-related investments in the […]

