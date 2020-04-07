Global  

Telangana deploys COVID-19 monitoring system app

CRN Tuesday, 7 April 2020
Read Article The Telangana government has deployed India’s first automated ”COVID-19 Monitoring System App” to identify, undertake live surveillance, track, monitor, and provide real-time analytics. The app, devised by Vera Smart Healthcare, is helping officials and even the Chief Ministers Office to keep track of the situation on a real time basis. COVID-19 Monitoring System […]

The post Telangana deploys COVID-19 monitoring system app appeared first on CRN - India.
