Telangana deploys COVID-19 monitoring system app

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () Read Article The Telangana government has deployed India’s first automated ”COVID-19 Monitoring System App” to identify, undertake live surveillance, track, monitor, and provide real-time analytics. The app, devised by Vera Smart Healthcare, is helping officials and even the Chief Ministers Office to keep track of the situation on a real time basis. COVID-19 Monitoring System […]
