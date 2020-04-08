Global  

Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.1 With FaceTime Bug Fix

Wednesday, 8 April 2020
Apple today released watchOS 6.2.1, the seventh update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.1 comes two weeks after the release of watchOS 6.2, which brought a in-app purchases to the watchOS App Store.
watchOS 6.2.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 6.2.1 fixes the FaceTime bug that prevented Apple Watches running watchOS 6.2 from participating in ‌FaceTime‌ audio calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

Apple yesterday released iOS 13.4.1 to fix the same bug, which prevented audio and video ‌FaceTime‌ calls with devices running earlier versions of iOS.

watchOS 6.2.1 may be one of the last updates to the ‌watchOS 6‌ operating system as Apple transitions to working on watchOS 7, which will be previewed this June before launching in the fall.

