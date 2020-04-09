Global  

Stanford University and Apple Partner on New COVID-19 App for First Responders

Stanford University and Apple have partnered on a new iPhone app that provides police officers, firefighters, and paramedics in the Bay Area with up-to-date information and safety practices related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as noted by CNBC.
The app includes a screening questionnaire to help first responders determine if they should be tested for the coronavirus, based on their symptoms, medical history, and exposure. If the app recommends testing, the first responder can schedule a high-priority appointment for drive-through testing at seven Stanford Health Care locations.

The app, which uses Apple's ResearchKit and CareKit frameworks, also includes up-to-date information about COVID-19 from Stanford experts, including a list of frequently-asked questions, a guide with best practices to stay protected, and weekly videos with the latest information on the pandemic and its implications.

In the future, Stanford hopes to expand high-priority testing to frontline essential service workers, such as grocery store clerks and public service personnel.

The new First Responder COVID-19 Guide app is available on the App Store.

