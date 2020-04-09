Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Woot is back with a new refurbished iPhone sale today, this time on the newest iPhone 11 models. You can get an unlocked iPhone 11 starting at *$599.99* for 64GB, down from $699.00; the 128GB model is $649.99, down from $749.00.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



The iPhone 11 Pro starts at *$899.99* for 64GB, down from $999.00, while the 256GB model is $999.99, down from $1,149.00. Only about two colors remain for each of the models of the iPhone 11 Pro, and the 512GB model is sold out at the time of writing.



Last is the iPhone 11 Pro Max at *$989.99* for 64GB, down from $1,099.00. You can upgrade to 256GB for $1,099.99, down from $1,249.00; or to 512GB for $1,199.99, down from $1,449.00.



All of the iPhone 11 models on sale today at Woot are fully unlocked and in refurbished condition. For smartphones, Woot says that these devices represent "buyer's remorse" returns and troubled iPhones that have been returned to fully function condition. Each device comes with a 90 day limited warranty from Woot, and Amazon Prime members get free shipping.



This article, "Deals: Woot Offers Refurbished iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Models From $600 Today Only" first appeared on MacRumors.com



