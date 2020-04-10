Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Work from home? No problem as IBM India is doing it almost 100%

Work from home? No problem as IBM India is doing it almost 100%

CRN Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Read Article Scaling its infrastructure to meet the high demand for online traffic and enabling employees to be highly productive has helped IBM India make a successful transition to work from home, a top company executive said. The 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19 has forced many organisations to adopt the work from home culture. “Our […]

The post Work from home? No problem as IBM India is doing it almost 100% appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.