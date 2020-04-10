Work from home? No problem as IBM India is doing it almost 100%

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

Read Article Scaling its infrastructure to meet the high demand for online traffic and enabling employees to be highly productive has helped IBM India make a successful transition to work from home, a top company executive said. The 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19 has forced many organisations to adopt the work from home culture. “Our […]



