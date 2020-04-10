Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time

Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time

MacRumours.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
With stay-at-home orders widely in place, Apple has made several of its original Apple TV+ series and movies free for anyone to watch for a limited time (via TVLine).
In the US and many other countries, the content listed below can be streamed for free online via Apple.co/FreeForEveryone or through the ‌Apple TV‌ app on iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices.

In other words, to view the content, you don't need an Apple subscription – the only requirement is that you sign in with an Apple ID.· Dickinson· Ghostwriter· Helpsters· For All Mankind· Servant· Snoopy in Space· The Elephant Queen

The content represents about a third of Apple's TV+ offering, and excludes some of the service's premium shows like "The Morning Show," which remains behind Apple's streaming paywall.

Apple is also currently offering extended trials of several streaming services available within the ‌Apple TV‌ app under ‌Apple TV‌ Channels, including free access to EPIX for the next month.· How to Subscribe to Apple TV Channels Using the Apple TV appApple is still rolling out its "Free for Everyone" offering, so sit tight if you're not able to access it just yet. Meanwhile, if you're keen to check out the full raft of content, Apple still offers a free seven-day trial of ‌Apple TV‌+, which converts into a $4.99 per month subscription or an annual $49.99 subscription if users continue with the service.
Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus

This article, "Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time" first appeared on MacRumors.com

Discuss this article in our forums
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AldoMedia

AldoMedia, LLC. ￼📎 Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time: With stay-at-home orders widely in p… https://t.co/emeGKEB5pO 10 minutes ago

techisoncom

Techison Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time - https://t.co/xkeJMUMjaG #technews… https://t.co/JWAbmdwYtt 16 minutes ago

mac_daniel_

Daniel's Mac News Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time. I Hate Everything. 35 minutes ago

ninek4ne

เคนคลุงลุงเคน Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time https://t.co/ERLQAHUflb #MacRumors 38 minutes ago

BadassBoris

Borîs Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time - MacRumors https://t.co/ZIIb8rrVyI 38 minutes ago

gdelussigny

Guy de Lussigny Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time https://t.co/sntQYBtQg2 https://t.co/zIaxEyOyP3 41 minutes ago

IT_securitynews

IT Security News - www.itsecuritynews.info Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time: With stay-at-home orders… https://t.co/oIYDEViKUz #infosec 41 minutes ago

theetechnofile

The Technofile Apple Makes Several TV+ Shows Available to Stream for Free for a Limited Time https://t.co/cCPIHVaIpg https://t.co/5pd6OpNaow 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.