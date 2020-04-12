Global  

John Conway Dies From Coronavirus

I Programmer Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
John Conway, the mathematician who will be forever known to many programmers as the man who invented The Game of Life died on April 11, 2020 at the age of 82, a victim of COVID-19, according to his biographer, Siobhan Roberts.

