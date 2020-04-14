NortonLifeLock announces six-month free subscription to Norton Family

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Read Article NortonLifeLock, one of the leading consumer cybersecurity brands, has announced a complimentary six-month subscription to the Norton Family software that helps parents supervise their children’s online activities. In view of the unprecedented crisis presented by COVID-19, NortonLifeLock is allowing consumers to download Norton Family from family.norton.com by registering on the website with no […]



