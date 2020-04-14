Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Computer Industry News > NortonLifeLock announces six-month free subscription to Norton Family

NortonLifeLock announces six-month free subscription to Norton Family

CRN Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Read Article NortonLifeLock, one of the leading consumer cybersecurity brands, has announced a complimentary six-month subscription to the Norton Family software that helps parents supervise their children’s online activities. In view of the unprecedented crisis presented by COVID-19, NortonLifeLock is allowing consumers to download Norton Family from family.norton.com by registering on the website with no […]

The post NortonLifeLock announces six-month free subscription to Norton Family appeared first on CRN - India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NCSbyHTCS

NCSbyNCSV NortonLifeLock announces 6-month free software to protect kids online | #natoinalcybersecurity | #homelandsecurity… https://t.co/uja785BnIL 4 days ago

ExpComputer

Express Computer #NortonLifeLock announces six-month free subscription to @Norton Family https://t.co/OiW9Dee8ZX | #technology… https://t.co/iasCYbdQO7 4 days ago

nh005

Neeraj Hans RT @NH_India: Consumer #cybersecurity brand #NortonLifeLock on Tuesday announced a complimentary six-month subscription to the #NortonFamil… 4 days ago

NH_India

National Herald Consumer #cybersecurity brand #NortonLifeLock on Tuesday announced a complimentary six-month subscription to the… https://t.co/tN3P5aB9Io 5 days ago

windowtonews

Window To News NortonLifeLock announces 6-month free software to protect kids online - Window To News https://t.co/8DfPzDBCQl… https://t.co/slMG9p2X86 5 days ago

sujatawde

SUJATA TAWDE SPIRIT OF MUMBAI: NortonLifeLock announces six-month free subscripti... https://t.co/GEBbWLjeUP 5 days ago

crndotin

CRN India #NortonLifeLock announces six-month free subscription to @Norton Family https://t.co/NhDN0qyd5d | #channelnews… https://t.co/GHUEZ5Q6ML 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.